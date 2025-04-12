Ghana Stock Exchange Posts Strong Gains as Fixed Income Market Activity Surges

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed March 2025 with robust performance, driven by double-digit growth in key indices and heightened trading activity.

The GSE Composite Index rose 27.19%, while the Financial Stock Index climbed 28.50%, extending a positive trend observed since the start of the year. Market transactions surged 572.87% compared to March 2024, reflecting renewed investor participation across equities and fixed-income instruments.

Clydesione (Ghana) PLC led equity gains with a 100% price increase, followed by TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC (60.75%) and Access Bank Ghana PLC (32.99%). Notably, no listed companies recorded price declines during the month. The fixed income market reported a total traded volume of 20.23 billion cedis, up 60.45% year-on-year, though down 8.50% from February 2025. Treasury bills dominated activity, capturing 65.99% of total volume, while government bonds accounted for 28.76%. Corporate bonds remained a marginal contributor at 0.10%.

Equities trading volume fell 89.48% year-on-year to 21.95 million shares, but the value traded declined only 35.59% to 201.91 million cedis, suggesting a shift toward higher-value transactions. Year-to-date, cumulative equity trading value rose 29.28% to 473.16 million cedis despite a 75.87% drop in volume.

The GSE hosted its annual “Ring the Bell for Gender Equality” event on March 11, featuring insights from Dr. Ellen Hagan on advancing women’s economic participation. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC also presented its 2024 financial results during the month, revealing a 64% jump in net profit to 277 million cedis. Looking ahead, the exchange will admit Federated Commodities PLC’s commercial paper on April 17, marking its first such ceremony.

The sustained growth in Ghana’s equity indices aligns with broader economic stabilization efforts, including tightened fiscal policies and improved foreign exchange liquidity. The fixed income market’s reliance on treasury bills underscores institutional preference for short-term government debt amid moderate inflation and stable yields. Meanwhile, the equity sector’s value resilience despite lower volumes may indicate strategic positioning by investors in high-capitalization stocks. These trends collectively signal cautious optimism in Ghana’s capital markets, balancing risk appetite with macroeconomic prudence.