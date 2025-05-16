Ghana Stock Exchange Posts Strong Single-Day Gain

The Ghana Stock Exchange Composite Index surged 75.94 points on Thursday, closing at a 2025 high of 6,683.53 as investor confidence continued to build.

The 1.15% daily gain extended the index’s year-to-date growth to 36.72%, with financial stocks also advancing as the sector index rose 1.80 points to 3,168.48.

Trading activity remained robust with GH¢5.04 million worth of shares changing hands, led by Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) which saw 1.32 million shares traded.

GCB Bank contributed to the bullish trend with a GH¢0.06 price increase, though NewGold ETF declined amid global gold market fluctuations.

The rally follows Tuesday’s GH¢40.3 million trading session, with analysts citing macroeconomic stability and currency strength as key market drivers.