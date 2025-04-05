Ghana Stock Exchange Records Moderate Growth Amid Light Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed its 6,939th trading session on April 4, 2025, with marginal gains in key indices, reflecting cautious investor sentiment during a holiday-shortened week.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose by 31.15 points to 6,097.08, a 0.51% increase from the previous close, while the Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) dipped slightly by 1.22 points to 3,062.13. Total traded volume for the session stood at 369,955 shares, generating GH¢2.12 million in value, down from GH¢28.8 million recorded the prior day.

GCB Bank PLC led activity, contributing 77.5% of the day’s traded value with 286,815 shares exchanged at GH¢7.10 per share. MTN Ghana (MTNGH) followed, closing at GH¢3.07 after a 0.98% price increase. Cal Bank PLC saw a 1.37% decline, settling at GH¢0.72 amid active trading. Notably, 18 equities recorded no transactions, including Samba Foods Limited and PBC Ltd., both listed on the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX).

The broader market capitalization edged up to GH¢135.5 billion, buoyed by gains in non-financial stocks. Year-to-date, the GSE-CI and GSE-FSI have climbed 0.25% and 0.29%, respectively, reflecting subdued but steady growth amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

The session’s muted activity aligns with historical trends around holiday periods, as seen in earlier sessions marked by zero trading on March 31 and April 1. GCB Bank’s dominance underscores its liquidity appeal, though its flat earnings per share (GH¢4.53) and price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 suggest undervaluation relative to regional peers. The GAX’s stagnation—evidenced by zero trades for Samba Foods and others—highlights ongoing challenges in attracting retail and institutional interest to smaller listings.

While the GSE’s year-to-date performance remains positive, the absence of dividend announcements and persistent “n.m.” (not meaningful) P/E ratios for loss-making firms like Aluworks PLC signal caution. Investors may await clearer signals from corporate earnings and macroeconomic policies, particularly with inflation and currency stability still in focus. The exchange’s reliance on a few active counters underscores the need for diversified participation to deepen market resilience.