Ghana Stock Exchange Rides MTN Momentum to Close Higher

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) extended its 2025 gains on Tuesday as Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) propelled trading activity, lifting the benchmark index to 6,455.96 points.

The 21.33-point advance marked a 0.33% daily gain, maintaining the exchange’s strong year-to-date performance of 32.06% growth.

MTN Ghana dominated proceedings with 12.1 million shares changing hands, accounting for 99% of the day’s GH¢40.2 million turnover. The telecom heavyweight edged up 0.6% to close at GH¢3.32, contributing significantly to the GH¢260 million expansion in overall market capitalization. While the financial stocks index held steady at 3,162.31, select equities including Ecobank Transnational and Cal Bank saw modest activity without price movement.

Market analysts attribute the sustained bullish sentiment to improving macroeconomic indicators and strong corporate earnings, particularly in the telecom sector. “MTN’s liquidity and consistent performance make it a bellwether for institutional investors,” noted an Accra-based equity trader. The rally comes amid stable inflation and currency trends that have boosted confidence in Ghanaian assets.

The exchange’s performance contrasts with recent bearish trends across some African markets, positioning Ghana as a regional outlier. With MTN driving nearly all volume, observers suggest the market’s breadth remains narrow, requiring stronger participation across sectors to sustain momentum. Investors will watch whether upcoming corporate earnings and government debt restructuring progress can broaden market activity beyond the current telecom-led rally.

This trading session reinforces the GSE’s recovery narrative after pandemic-era setbacks, though analysts caution that sustained growth depends on continued fiscal discipline and private sector expansion. The exchange’s resilience offers encouragement for upcoming IPOs and secondary offerings seeking to capitalize on renewed investor appetite.