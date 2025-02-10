Ghana Stock Exchange Rises Modestly as Financial Shares Lead Gains

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) edged upward on February 10, 2025, with the benchmark Composite Index climbing 0.4% to settle at 5,267.19 points, while the Financial Stocks Index surged 1.2% to 2,527.84, signaling renewed confidence in banking stability.

Year-to-date gains for both indices stood at 7.7% and 6.2%, respectively, reflecting cautious optimism amid regional economic uncertainties.

Trading activity remained concentrated, with Scancom PLC (MTNGH) dominating 97% of the day’s volume at 438,573 shares traded, holding steady at GH¢2.75 and contributing GH¢1.21 million to the session’s GH¢1.75 million turnover. NewGold ETF (GLD) emerged as the top value driver, climbing 1.2% to GH¢433 with GH¢494,919 in trades. Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) also drew attention, jumping 8.7% to GH¢25.01 after a GH¢30,112 block trade.

Despite these bright spots, liquidity concerns persisted. Over 20 equities, including Samba Foods (SAMBA) and PBC Ltd., saw no trades, while penny stocks like Aluworks PLC (ALW) stagnated. Market capitalization held firm at GH¢118.34 billion, though earnings reports painted a divided picture: Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL) and Cocoa Processing Co. (CPC) posted losses, contrasting with MTNGH’s GH¢0.38 per-share profit and Unilever Ghana’s (UNIL) GH¢19.50 price buoyed by GH¢9.07 million in transactions.

“The financial sector’s rally hints at investor faith in reforms,” noted Accra analyst Kwame Asare, though he warned that thin trading volumes outside top movers underscored lingering risk aversion. With dividend yields flatlined, investors appear focused on long-term growth over short-term returns.

As Ghana’s exchange navigates a muted earnings season, attention turns to macroeconomic indicators and potential fiscal policy shifts ahead of mid-year reviews. For now, the market’s tentative stability offers a glimmer of recovery, even as volatility lingers in the shadows.