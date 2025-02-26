Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Flat Indices as Telecom and Banking Stocks Draw Limited Action

The Ghana Stock Exchange closed its 6915th trading session on February 26, 2025, with benchmark indices holding steady but revealing pockets of activity in a market otherwise marked by caution.

The GSE Composite Index and Financial Stocks Index both remained unchanged at 5,622.92 and 2,809.97 points, respectively, reflecting a broader wait-and-see approach among investors. While the indices showed little movement, a handful of stocks—particularly in the telecom sector—bucked the trend, hinting at where confidence persists despite economic headwinds.

Scancom PLC, trading under the symbol MTNGH, emerged as the session’s clear standout, with over 11.4 million shares changing hands in deals worth GH¢33.2 million. The telecom giant’s shares held firm at GH¢2.89, underscoring its entrenched position as a market heavyweight. Meanwhile, Ecobank Transnational Inc. saw moderate activity, with 110,000 shares traded at GH¢0.72 apiece, though the broader banking sector remained subdued. GCB Bank, a pillar of Ghana’s financial landscape, recorded GH¢26,625 in trades but failed to stir significant price movement, closing unchanged at GH¢6.51.

The session laid bare ongoing struggles in the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), designed to boost small and mid-sized enterprises. Every GAX-listed company, including Samba Foods and Meridian Marshalls, registered zero trades—a stark reminder of the hurdles facing smaller firms in attracting investor interest. “The GAX was meant to be a launchpad for growth, but without liquidity, it’s just a placeholder,” remarked Accra-based financial analyst Kwame Ofori. “Policymakers need to rethink incentives to make these listings viable.”

Consumer goods and energy sectors mirrored the broader market’s lethargy. Fan Milk PLC saw a meager 25 shares traded, while TotalEnergies Ghana inched slightly higher with 96 shares moving at GH¢13.62. Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), a perennial favorite among retail investors, stayed frozen at GH¢1.60, suggesting even staple industries aren’t immune to the current risk-averse climate.

Beneath the surface, financial metrics painted a mixed picture. Scancom’s towering GH¢38.25 billion market capitalization reaffirmed its dominance, while Unilever Ghana’s price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7 signaled lingering optimism about its growth prospects. Not all stories were rosy: Aluworks PLC, grappling with negative earnings, clung to a GH¢0.10 share price—a sobering reminder of the fallout for firms unable to adapt to shifting market demands.

The Odd Lot Market, tailored for smaller transactions, mirrored the stagnation. None of its 31 listed equities, including heavyweights like Agricultural Development Bank and AngloGold Ashanti, recorded a single trade. This inactivity underscores a broader reluctance among investors to engage with smaller lots, even in traditionally resilient sectors.

As the session closed without dividend announcements or index movements, analysts pointed to external pressures—currency volatility, inflation concerns, and global commodity swings—as key drivers of the caution. Yet the persistent activity in telecoms and select banking stocks suggests pockets of confidence remain. “Investors are hedging their bets,” noted Ofori. “They’re sticking with what they know works until the fog clears.”

For Ghana’s markets to regain momentum, stakeholders say fresh strategies are needed—particularly to breathe life into the GAX and Odd Lot segments. Until then, the screen’s flicker of green will rely on the usual suspects.