Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Marginal Gains in Midweek Trading Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded modest movements during Tuesday’s trading session on April 8, 2025, with the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) inching up by 1.26 points to close at 6,101.34.

The financial sector index, GSE-FSI, remained unchanged at 3,063.24, reflecting mixed activity across listed equities. Total traded volume stood at 363,423 shares, generating a value of GH¢719,136.96, signaling subdued investor participation compared to the previous session.

Notable activity included Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), which saw 100 shares traded at GH¢5.06 per share, while Scancom PLC (MTNGH) led by volume with 175,754 shares changing hands. Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) dominated value, contributing GH¢128,532.75 to the day’s turnover. Conversely, major stocks such as AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) and Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) recorded no trading activity.

The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) remained quiet, with Samba Foods Ltd. and other GAX-listed firms posting zero trades. Market capitalization edged up marginally to GH¢135.54 billion, supported by slight price adjustments in select equities like Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), which gained GH¢0.04 to close at GH¢1.75.

Tuesday’s session underscored a cautious market sentiment, with investors favoring liquidity over aggressive positioning. The minimal movement in the GSE-CI aligns with broader regional trends, where macroeconomic uncertainties continue to weigh on trading volumes. The stability in financial stocks, despite low activity, suggests institutional confidence in long-term sector resilience. Analysts note that upcoming earnings reports and dividend announcements could inject renewed momentum, particularly for blue-chip firms currently trading at steady valuations. While the GAX’s inactivity highlights challenges in attracting retail interest, regulatory efforts to streamline listing requirements may bolster participation in the months ahead.