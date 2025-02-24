Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Mixed Fortunes in Eventful Week of Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) witnessed a week of dynamic trading activity, with several stocks making significant moves that captured the attention of investors.

While some companies enjoyed impressive gains, others experienced slight declines, painting a picture of a market that remains both vibrant and unpredictable.

Among the standout performers was ACCESS Bank, which saw its share price surge by 10%, climbing from GH₵6.20 to GH₵6.82. This remarkable rise underscored the bank’s strong position and investor confidence. Similarly, CAL Bank enjoyed a solid week, with its shares increasing by 6.8%, from GH₵0.44 to GH₵0.47. Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) also made headlines, posting a 10.6% gain as its share price rose from GH₵0.47 to GH₵0.62.

MTN Ghana (MTNGH), a key player in the telecom sector, recorded a modest but notable increase of 3.6%, with its share price moving from GH₵2.80 to GH₵2.90. On the energy front, GOIL saw a slight uptick of 0.63%, edging up from GH₵1.59 to GH₵1.60, while SIC Insurance experienced a 6.9% rise, with its stock price increasing from GH₵0.29 to GH₵0.31. TOTAL Petroleum also saw a marginal gain of 1.56%, moving from GH₵13.41 to GH₵13.62.

However, not all stocks enjoyed positive momentum. The NewGold Exchange Traded Fund (GLD), which tracks gold prices, saw a slight decline of 0.95%, dropping from GH₵440.00 to GH₵435.80. Despite this dip, GLD remains a reliable asset for investors seeking stability in uncertain times.

Market activity was robust, with the GSE Composite Market Capitalization closing the week at GH₵5,564.47 million, reflecting an improvement over the previous week. Trading volumes were particularly strong on Thursday, February 20, with 1,237,792 shares changing hands, though activity slowed slightly on Friday, February 21, with 328,280 shares traded.

Beyond the stock market, the foreign exchange market also saw notable movements. The US dollar appreciated by 4.00%, strengthening from GH₵15.54 to GH₵15.50. In contrast, the British pound (GBP) faced a challenging week, declining by 9.70% as it slipped from GH₵19.5448 to GH₵19.6418. The Euro (EUR) remained relatively stable, recording a minor drop of 0.23%, while the Canadian dollar (CAD) lost 1.45% of its value.

Overall, the week’s trading on the GSE highlighted the diverse fortunes of companies across various sectors. While some stocks soared, others faced minor setbacks, reflecting the ever-changing dynamics of the market. Investors will undoubtedly keep a close eye on these trends as they navigate the opportunities and challenges ahead.