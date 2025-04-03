Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Mixed Trading Amid Index Decline

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded a mixed trading session on April 2, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) dropping 2.8% while financial stocks edged higher.

The GSE-CI closed at 6,041.63, down 176.27 points from March 28, though it retains a 23.6% year-to-date gain. In contrast, the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) rose marginally by 0.03% to 3,060.11, extending its year-to-date growth to 28.5%.

Trading activity remained robust despite the two-day halt on March 31 and April 1, with 929,077 shares exchanging hands at a total value of GH¢11.16 million. NewGold ETF (GLD) led by value, surging GH¢5.99 to GH¢464.00, while MTN Ghana (MTNGH) dominated volumes with 3.1 million shares traded despite a GH¢0.17 dip to GH¢1.32.

Financial and consumer goods stocks showed resilience. Access Bank Ghana (ACCESS) rose GH¢0.03 to GH¢9.10, and Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL) climbed GH¢0.18 to GH¢5.76 on strong volumes of 820,760 shares. SIC Insurance Company (SIC) inched up GH¢0.01 to GH¢1.50. The market capitalization stood at GH¢134.8 billion, reflecting sustained investor engagement despite broader index pressures.

Analysts attribute the GSE-CI’s decline to profit-taking after a strong first-quarter rally, with volatility exacerbated by global economic uncertainties. The financial sector’s steadiness, however, underscores confidence in Ghana’s banking reforms and stable monetary policy.

The divergence between Ghana’s equity indices highlights shifting investor priorities amid macroeconomic headwinds. While the GSE-CI’s drop aligns with emerging market trends of capital rotation from high-growth sectors to defensive plays, the financial index’s resilience mirrors regional patterns where banking stocks benefit from rising interest rates. Ghana’s financial sector, restructured post-2017 banking crisis, continues to attract liquidity as investors seek stability.

However, the consumer goods sector’s mixed performance—exemplified by GGBL’s gain—suggests cautious optimism in domestic demand recovery. With inflation easing to 23.2% in March and the IMF’s ongoing bailout review, market sentiment hinges on fiscal discipline and external debt restructuring progress. Historically, Ghana’s equity market has mirrored macroeconomic stability, meaning the next tranche of IMF support could reignite broader index momentum.