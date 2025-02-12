Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Modest Gains Amid Mixed Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed its 6904th trading session on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, with the benchmark GSE Composite Index rising by 10.66 points to 5,277.85, marking a 0.2% increase from the previous day.

The financial sector index, however, remained unchanged at 2,527.84 points, reflecting stagnant momentum among banking and insurance stocks.

Trading volume dipped sharply to 166,172 shares, down from Monday’s 449,226, while the total value traded settled at GH¢243,982.66—a fraction of the GH¢1.7 million recorded earlier in the week. Market capitalization inched up marginally to GH¢118.47 billion, buoyed by steady performances in select blue-chip stocks.

Access Bank Ghana led activity with 1,000 shares traded at GH¢5.72 each, contributing GH¢6,200 to the day’s turnover. Cal Bank emerged as the volume leader, moving 75,858 shares at GH¢0.41 apiece, though its low price limited its value contribution to GH¢31,101.78. Fan Milk PLC and Guinness Ghana Breweries also saw notable trades, with Fan Milk’s 1,000 shares fetching GH¢3,700.

The session revealed stark contrasts. While stalwarts like MTN Ghana (MTNGH) and Goil posted robust liquidity, several equities—including Aluworks (ALW) and PBC Ltd.—logged zero trades, underscoring persistent investor caution toward underperforming sectors. The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), designed for small and medium enterprises, continued to struggle, with all listed GAX firms, such as Samba Foods and Meridian Marshalls, recording no transactions.

Financial health metrics painted a mixed picture. Aluworks (ALW) and Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL) reported negative earnings per share (EPS), while Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) and Ecobank Transnational (ETI) maintained stable valuations despite flat trading. The GSE’s year-to-date performance edged up 7.96% for the Composite Index, though analysts noted lingering headwinds, including muted dividend yields and uneven liquidity.

As traders await mid-week data, the spotlight remains on whether the GSE’s incremental gains can sustain momentum in a market still grappling with fragmented participation.