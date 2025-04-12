Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Modest Gains Amid Mixed Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded slight upward movements in its benchmark indices during the trading session ending April 11, 2025, as investors navigated mixed performances across key equities.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) edged up 1.33 points to close at 6,100.93, while the Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) rose 1.87 points to 3,062.66, reflecting cautious optimism in a session marked by varied sectoral activity.

Trading volumes surged to 1.14 million shares, driven largely by Scancom PLC (MTNGH), which accounted for 241,956 shares traded at GH¢3.07 per unit. The telecom giant’s transactions contributed GH¢742,782 to the day’s total value of GH¢11.81 million. Standard Chartered Bank Ghana (SCB) also stood out, with 319,633 shares changing hands at GH¢26.06 apiece, totaling GH¢8.33 million in value.

However, several blue-chip stocks, including Access Bank Ghana (ACCESS) and Guinness Ghana Breweries (GGBL), saw no price changes despite active trading. GGBL led volume with 426,171 shares traded, though its price held steady at GH¢5.80. Similarly, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) recorded 112,219 shares traded without movement from its GH¢0.85 closing price.

The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), designed to support small and medium enterprises, reported no trading activity for listed firms such as Samba Foods Limited (SAMBA) and Meridian Marshalls Holding Company (MMH). Analysts attribute this stagnation to limited investor appetite for smaller-cap stocks amid broader economic uncertainties.

Financial metrics from company profiles underscored divergent fundamentals. Scancom PLC reported earnings per share (EPS) of GH¢0.38 and a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.08, while Standard Chartered Bank Ghana posted a stronger EPS of GH¢5.26 with a P/E of 4.96. Struggling entities like Aluworks PLC (ALW) and Cocoa Processing Co. (CPC) continued to report negative earnings, reflecting ongoing operational challenges.

Market capitalization across all listed companies stood at GH¢135.63 billion, with the banking sector dominating nearly 40% of the total. The GSE’s year-to-date performance remains subdued, with the composite index up just 0.25% since January 2025, signaling persistent headwinds in attracting retail and institutional participation.

The session’s outcomes highlight Ghana’s equity market as a tale of two tiers: robust activity in established large caps contrasted with stagnation in smaller ventures. While indices inch upward, the lack of momentum in the GAX segment underscores the need for targeted policies to revitalize investor confidence in emerging enterprises. As global commodity prices and domestic inflation trends evolve, market watchers anticipate heightened scrutiny on sectors like banking and telecommunications to steer near-term growth.