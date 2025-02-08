Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Modest Gains Amid Mixed Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded cautious optimism on Friday, February 7, 2025, as key indices edged upward despite mixed trading activity across equities.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose by 12.47 points to close at 5,245.36, while the Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) climbed 17.01 points to settle at 2,497.19, extending year-to-date gains to 7.3% and 4.89%, respectively.

Trading volumes remained subdued, with 142,036 shares changing hands, valued at GH¢163,685.99. Fan Milk PLC (FML) emerged as a notable mover, trading 5,809 shares at GH¢3.70 apiece, contributing GH¢21,493.30 to the day’s turnover. Scancom PLC (MTNGH) saw brisk activity, with 12,332 shares traded at GH¢2.75 each, while TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana (TOTAL) recorded the highest single transaction value of GH¢38,889 from 2,900 shares.

However, stagnation persisted for several blue-chip stocks. Access Bank Ghana, Agricultural Development Bank, and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC reported zero shares traded, mirroring broader market hesitancy. The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) mirrored this trend, with Samba Foods Limited and other GAX-listed firms recording no activity.

Market capitalization inched up marginally to GH¢118.05 billion, supported by steady performances from heavyweights like MTN Ghana (MTNGH), which holds a market cap of GH¢36.4 billion, and Tullow Oil (TLW), valued at GH¢17.39 billion. Struggling firms like Aluworks PLC (ALW), however, underscored lingering challenges, reporting a negative earnings per share (EPS) of -0.3166 GH¢.

Analysts noted muted investor sentiment ahead of anticipated corporate earnings announcements, with dividend yields remaining flat across most counters. “The market is in a holding pattern,” remarked one trader, “but the incremental index gains suggest guarded confidence in the medium-term outlook.”

As the trading week concluded, all eyes turned to upcoming financial disclosures and macroeconomic indicators, which could dictate momentum in the sessions ahead.