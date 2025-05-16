Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Modest Gains in Friday Trading

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded incremental growth in its benchmark indices during Friday’s trading session, with the Composite Index rising 0.36% to close at 6,707.64 points.

The financial sector index remained unchanged at 3,168.48 points.

Key market movements:

MTN Ghana (MTNGH) dominated trading volume with 6.3 million shares traded, accounting for 76% of the day’s total volume

Fan Milk (FML) and Guinness Ghana (GGBL) saw significant price appreciation, gaining 8% and 3.4% respectively

NewGold ETF (GLD) experienced a 0.8% decline amid global gold price fluctuations

Total market capitalization edged up 0.2% to GH¢143.71 billion. The week’s trading saw highest activity on Tuesday with GH¢40.3 million in turnover, while Friday’s session recorded GH¢39.1 million in traded value.

Analysts noted cautious investor sentiment ahead of the weekend, with 22 of 35 listed equities recording zero trades. The alternative market (GAX) remained inactive, reflecting ongoing liquidity challenges in small-cap stocks.