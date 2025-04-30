Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Modest Gains in Midweek Trading Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded incremental growth during its 6955th trading session on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, with the GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rising by 30.47 points to close at 6,095.57.

The financial sector also saw gains, as the GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) climbed 12.83 points to settle at 3,112.17. Year-to-date growth for both indices stood at 24.69% and 30.72%, respectively, reflecting steady investor confidence amid subdued trading activity.

Total shares traded during the session reached 341,936, valued at GH¢15.2 million. NewGold, an exchange-traded fund (ETF), dominated trading volumes, contributing GH¢14.9 million to the day’s total value. Other notable movers included Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI), which saw 199,183 shares traded, and Cal Bank Ltd, with 79,636 shares changing hands. However, over half of the listed equities, including major names like AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. and Aluworks Ltd., reported no trading activity.

Market capitalization edged up to GH¢135.97 billion, supported by stable performances from blue-chip stocks such as Access Bank Ghana PLC and Standard Chartered Bank Gh. PLC. The latter maintained a closing price of GH¢26.20, while Access Bank held steady at GH¢9.12. Scancom PLC (MTNGH) posted a marginal price increase of GH¢0.02, closing at GH¢3.02 after trading 9,287 shares.

The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) remained quiet, with Samba Foods Ltd. and other GAX-listed firms recording no trades. Preference shares and depository shares also saw minimal activity, underscoring a broader trend of cautious investor engagement.

The session’s muted activity aligns with recent patterns, as earlier trading days this week similarly featured limited volatility. Analysts note that while indices continue their gradual ascent, liquidity constraints and a reliance on ETF trading highlight lingering hesitancy among retail investors. This cautious sentiment contrasts with the sustained institutional interest in high-yield instruments like NewGold, which has consistently driven market value in recent quarters.