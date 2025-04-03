Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Modest Gains in Thin Trading Session

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded incremental growth during its 6,938th trading session on April 3, 2025, with the GSE Composite Index rising 0.4% to close at 6,065.93 points.

The session saw muted activity across most equities, though banking stocks dominated trade volumes, while the alternative GAX market remained stagnant.

GCB Bank PLC led activity, trading 653,429 shares worth GH¢4.64 million at a closing price of GH¢7.15. Ecobank Transnational Inc. followed with GH¢110,895 in traded value, while Scancom PLC (MTN Ghana) saw 107,735 shares change hands. NewGold ETF emerged as an outlier, posting GH¢23.14 million in trades despite a 1.4% price dip to GH¢457.68 per unit.

The GAX market, designed for small-to-medium enterprises, reported zero transactions for all listed companies, including Samba Foods Limited and Meridian Marshalls Holding Company. This contrasts with the main market’s GH¢28.8 million total traded value, up 158% from the previous session’s GH¢11.16 million.

Analysts note the session’s mixed signals reflect broader regional trends. While banking stocks attract steady interest—GCB’s price has risen 12.3% year-to-date—investors remain cautious about smaller caps and alternative listings. The GAX’s stagnation parallels challenges seen in Nigeria’s Growth Board, where liquidity constraints persist despite regulatory incentives.

NewGold’s outsized trading volume, accounting for 80% of the session’s total value, underscores growing appetite for commodity-backed securities amid currency volatility. “Gold ETFs are becoming a hedge against inflationary pressures in West Africa,” said Accra-based financial strategist Kwame Asare, unaffiliated with the study. “But their dominance risks crowding out equity investments in productive sectors.”

The GSE Financial Stocks Index edged up 0.1% to 3,063.35 points, supported by Standard Chartered Bank Ghana’s 0.04% gain to GH¢26.01. However, weak dividend yields persist across the board, with only MTN Ghana (0.24 GH¢ per share) and AngloGold Ashanti (10.73 GH¢) offering meaningful returns—a factor likely contributing to retail investors’ hesitancy.

Market capitalization closed at GH¢135.12 billion, up 0.2% from the previous session. Full trading data and company profiles are available via the GSE’s official portal.