Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Muted Activity as GOIL Maintains Presence

The Ghana Stock Exchange witnessed subdued activity in Tuesday’s trading session, with the GSE Composite Index registering a marginal gain.

The index edged up by 1.26 points to close at 6,101.34, a slight improvement from 6,100.08 recorded on April 7. This modest rise contributes to a solid year-to-date performance of 24.81% for the index.

Meanwhile, the GSE Financial Stocks Index remained unchanged at 3,063.24. Despite the lack of daily movement, the financial index reflects ongoing sector strength, maintaining a 28.66% gain since the beginning of the year.

Trading volumes and values experienced a sharp decline compared to the previous session. A total of 363,423 shares exchanged hands, representing a 57.4% drop from Monday’s volume of 853,232 shares. The total value traded fell significantly to GH¢ 719,136.96, an 83.8% decrease from the GH¢ 4.44 million recorded at the start of the week. However, overall market capitalization saw a slight increase, rising to GH¢ 135,539.05 million from GH¢ 135,523.37 million.

GOIL was the only stock to post a price movement in the session, though its closing price of GHS 6.12 remained unchanged from the previous day. A total of 1,239 GOIL shares were traded, amounting to GHS 7,840.89 in value. The company’s presence on the trading board marked it as a notable performer amid otherwise flat market sentiment.

Benso Oil Palm Plantation PLC (BOPP) led the session in terms of share volume, recording trades of 18,420.60 shares. While the total value of BOPP’s transactions was not detailed, the high volume suggests significant investor interest.

Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) accounted for the highest value traded among individual equities, with 13,120 shares exchanged at a total of GHS 125,352.57. This figure highlights ongoing investor confidence in ETI despite the day’s overall market slowdown.

Other major stocks, including AngloGold Ashanti Ltd (AGA), Standard Chartered Bank (SCB), and MTN Ghana (MTNGH), closed unchanged at GHS 37.00, GHS 0.70, and GHS 5.29 respectively. Similarly, stocks such as Total Petroleum, Unilever Ghana, and Fan Milk also held steady, contributing to the session’s overall muted tone.

The drop in trading activity points to a cautious stance among investors, possibly driven by macroeconomic factors or a temporary mid-week pause in market momentum. Whether this downtrend continues or gives way to renewed investor participation will likely depend on forthcoming corporate disclosures or broader economic cues.