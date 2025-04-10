Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Steady Indices Amid Varied Trading Activity

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) closed the week of April 7–11, 2025, with its Composite Index (GSE-CI) and Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) holding steady at 6,099.60 and 3,060.79 points, respectively.

Despite minor fluctuations earlier in the week, both indices remained unchanged from their April 9 closing levels, reflecting cautious investor sentiment amid mixed trading volumes.

Trading activity peaked on Monday, April 7, with 853,232 shares traded at a value of 4.44 million Ghana cedis (GH¢), while Thursday, April 10, saw the highest single-day value at GH¢3.08 million. Notably, Scancom PLC (MTNGH) dominated transactions, trading 346,659 shares worth GH¢1.06 million. GCB Bank PLC also stood out, with 268,983 shares traded, contributing GH¢1.91 million to the week’s total turnover of GH¢3.08 million.

The Ghana Alternative Market (GAX) and ODD LOT segments reported no activity, underscoring subdued interest in smaller equities. Samba Foods Limited (SAMBA), listed on GAX, remained untraded, mirroring broader stagnation in niche markets.

Financial metrics from the Profile of Listed Companies sheet revealed varied performance. GCB Bank led in market capitalization at GH¢1.88 billion, followed by Tullow Oil PLC (GH¢17.40 billion) and AngloGold Ashanti PLC (GH¢18.60 billion). NewGold ETF (GLD) saw a 2.2% price increase, closing at GH¢469.10 per share after trading 124 units.

Despite stable indices, earnings data highlighted challenges. Companies like Aluworks PLC (ALW) and Intravenous Infusions PLC (IIL) reported negative earnings per share (EPS), signaling ongoing profitability struggles in certain sectors.

Market capitalization for listed firms totaled GH¢135.57 billion, with financial and energy stocks driving bulk valuations. Analysts note that while blue-chip equities like Scancom and GCB Bank buoyed liquidity, broader market momentum hinges on renewed investor confidence and macroeconomic stability.

The week’s trading underscored a dual narrative: resilience in established sectors contrasted with inertia in emerging markets, leaving stakeholders to weigh opportunities against persistent headwinds.