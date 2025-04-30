Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Subdued Trading Activity Amid Flat Index Performance

The Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) recorded muted trading activity during session 6954 on April 29, 2025, with key indices holding steady and minimal movement across most equities.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) and GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) both remained unchanged at 6,065.10 and 3,099.34 points, respectively, mirroring the previous day’s close. Total market capitalization dipped slightly to GH¢135.61 billion, down from GH¢135.62 billion on April 28, reflecting cautious investor sentiment.

Trading volumes declined sharply, with only 175,461 shares changing hands compared to 885,171 the prior day. Total value traded fell to GH¢1.53 million, led by Scancom PLC (MTNGH), which accounted for GH¢467,250 from 155,500 shares traded at GH¢3.00 per share. Cal Bank PLC (CAL) saw modest activity, with 6,648 shares worth GH¢4,321.20 transacted. NewGold ETF (GLD) posted the highest single value at GH¢1.04 million, driven by a 2,299-share trade at GH¢453.50 per unit.

Most equities, including heavyweights like AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) and GCB Bank (GCB), recorded no price changes. TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana (TOTAL) edged up slightly, closing at GH¢24.51 after a GH¢7,696.14 trade. The alternative market (GAX) remained stagnant, with Samba Foods Ltd (SAMBA) and others showing zero activity.

Financial metrics from listed companies underscored mixed performance. MTN Ghana (MTNGH) reported a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 5.14 with earnings per share (EPS) of GH¢0.58, while Unilever Ghana (UNIL) traded at a P/E of 17.83. Struggling firms like Aluworks (ALW) and Intravenous Infusions (IIL) posted negative EPS, reflecting ongoing challenges in specific sectors.

The flat indices and reduced liquidity signal investor caution amid macroeconomic uncertainties. Analysts note that the reliance on ETFs like NewGold highlights a preference for diversified assets, while stagnant GAX activity underscores the need for policy interventions to boost small-cap engagement. With dividend yields remaining low and earnings growth uneven, market participants appear to await clearer signals from fiscal and monetary authorities before committing to larger positions.