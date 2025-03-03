Ghana Stock Exchange Sees Volatility as Gold Slumps and Energy Stocks Shine

The final week of February on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) was a rollercoaster for investors, marked by sharp swings, unexpected losses, and a few standout performers.

While energy and insurance stocks posted gains, a surprising slump in gold-backed securities stole the spotlight, leaving market watchers questioning the factors behind the decline.

Total Petroleum (TOTAL) emerged as the week’s top performer, surging by GH₵1.36 to close at GH₵14.98. The rally reflected growing investor confidence in the company’s outlook, likely buoyed by stable global oil prices and strong demand for petroleum products. SIC Insurance (SIC) also delivered a steady performance, climbing from GH₵0.34 to GH₵0.37, a modest but notable gain in a week of mixed fortunes. MTN Ghana (MTNGH), the telecom giant, inched up by GH₵0.02, closing at GH₵2.91, further cementing its reputation as a reliable stock in uncertain times.

However, the week’s biggest shock came from NewGold (GLD), a commodity-backed stock tied to gold prices. After opening at GH₵439.53, GLD tumbled to GH₵425.50 by Friday, shedding GH₵14.03 over the week. The steepest drop occurred on February 27, when the stock plunged by GH₵10.22 in a single trading session. This sharp decline puzzled analysts, as gold is traditionally seen as a safe-haven asset during periods of market volatility. Some attributed the sell-off to profit-taking by investors, while others pointed to broader concerns about global gold demand and fluctuating commodity prices.

Trading activity mirrored the market’s unpredictability. Midweek saw a flurry of activity, with February 26 recording over 11.6 million shares traded—the week’s highest volume. By Friday, however, trading had slowed significantly, with just 462,213 shares exchanged. Despite the volatility, the GSE Composite Index managed to close the week at 5,659.76, up 41.3 points from its opening level of 5,598.46. The Financial Stock Index also held steady at 2,814.30, underscoring the resilience of banking and insurance stocks amid the turbulence.

The week’s performance highlighted the contrasting fortunes of different sectors. While energy and financial stocks provided stability, the unexpected slump in gold-backed securities served as a reminder of the inherent risks in commodity-linked investments. Analysts noted that the GSE’s ability to end the week on a positive note, despite the challenges, reflected underlying investor confidence in Ghana’s economic fundamentals.

Looking ahead, market participants will be closely monitoring global commodity trends, particularly gold prices, as well as domestic economic indicators. The GSE’s ability to navigate these uncertainties will depend on a mix of sectoral strength and broader macroeconomic stability. For now, the week’s events underscore the dynamic nature of the stock market, where even the safest bets can sometimes falter, and resilience often lies in diversification.