Ghana Stock Market Edges Higher as Banking and Telecom Stocks Drive Gains

Ghana’s equities market posted modest gains in Thursday’s trading session, buoyed by steady activity in banking and telecommunications shares, even as broader trading volumes dipped from earlier in the week.

The benchmark GSE Composite Index rose 0.43% to close at 5,647.03 points, extending its year-to-date gain to 0.16%, while the Financial Stocks Index climbed 0.13% to 2,813.64.

A total of 1.24 million shares changed hands, generating GH¢9.56 million in value—a noticeable drop from Wednesday’s GH¢33.3 million turnover. The session’s muted activity underscored lingering investor caution amid mixed corporate earnings and global commodity price fluctuations.

MTN Ghana (MTNGH) dominated trading, accounting for 68% of the day’s volume with 846,784 shares traded. The telecom giant’s stock edged up 0.69% to GH¢2.91, contributing significantly to the index’s rise. Banking stocks showed mixed momentum: Cal Bank (CAL) saw 350,974 shares traded, rising 5.36% to GH¢0.59, while GCB Bank (GCB) and Ecobank Transnational (ETI) held steady at GH¢6.51 and GH¢0.72 respectively.

The market’s resilience contrasted with stagnation in several sectors. Twenty-two listed companies, including AngloGold Ashanti (AGA) and Fan Milk (FML), recorded zero trades—a trend analysts attribute to thinning liquidity in mid-cap stocks. On the Ghana Alternative Market (GAX), designed for small and medium enterprises, all five listed firms—including Samba Foods (SAMBA) and Intravenous Infusions (IIL)—saw no activity, highlighting ongoing challenges in attracting investor interest to smaller enterprises.

Commodity-linked stocks offered no respite. NewGold ETF (GLD), tracking gold prices, fell 2.33% to GH¢428.68 per share despite 15,907 units traded. Tullow Oil (TLW) and Total Ghana (TOTAL) remained flat, reflecting muted global oil price movements.

Market capitalization inched up 0.21% to GH¢127.67 billion, driven largely by MTN’s GH¢38.5 billion valuation. The results cap a week of uneven trading, with Monday’s session generating GH¢45.7 million in value—the highest since January—before tapering off.

The stagnation in dividend yields across all sectors (all listed companies showed 0% yields) signals continued pressure on corporate profits, with none declaring payouts for the 2024 financial year. Aluworks (ALW), battling a three-year earnings slump, typified the struggle, its stock frozen at GH¢0.10 amid persistent losses.

As Ghana’s market navigates global headwinds and domestic fiscal tightening, analysts eye next week’s inflation data and central bank rate decisions for directional cues. For now, the incremental gains offer fragile optimism in a market still searching for catalysts.