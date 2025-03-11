Ghana Stock Market Edges Higher as Banking, Telecom Stocks Lift Indices

Ghana’s benchmark GSE Composite Index inched up 0.12% to 6,062.20 points in Tuesday’s trading session, driven by gains in banking and telecom stocks, while the Financial Stocks Index rose 0.08% to 2,894.64.

Total traded value surged to GH¢1.51 million, up 23% from the previous session, with Scancom PLC (MTNGH) leading volume at 262,944 shares traded.

Total Petroleum Ghana PLC (TOTAL) saw the session’s largest price jump, climbing 10% to GH¢19.92 amid thin trading, while Cal Bank PLC (CAL) gained 2.6% to GH¢0.80 on heavy turnover of 697,795 shares. The GSE Alternative Market (GAX), however, remained stagnant, with Samba Foods Ltd (SAMBA) and others recording zero trades.

Market capitalization edged up 0.07% to GH¢133.33 billion, anchored by telecom giant MTNGH (GH¢42.22 billion) and banking heavyweight GCB Bank PLC (GCB). Notably, Ecobank Transnational Inc. (ETI) and Societe Generale Ghana (SOGEGH) saw active trading, though most equities ended flat. Analysts flagged Aluworks PLC (ALW)—trading at GH¢0.10 with negative earnings—as a concern, reflecting broader challenges in Ghana’s industrial sector. “The indices are crawling, but liquidity remains concentrated in a few names,” said Accra-based trader Kwame Asante. “Investors await policy clarity from the 2025 budget to reignite risk appetite.”