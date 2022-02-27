Ghana: Stop cursing church members – Pastors told

The Apostle Prophet Dr Francis Kwadwo Owusu, Founder and General Overseer of the Annointing Prayer and Evangelistic Ministry (APEM), has asked pastors to desist from cursing church members who offend them.

“If you are pastor or a leader of a church, you don’t have to curse your congregation because that does not make you a good leader or pastor,” he said.

Apostle Prophet Dr Owusu said no where in the Bible was it said that a pastor could curse a church member over an offence or for leaving his church.

He said pastors were taught to exercise the spirit of empathy and love and that “no decent man of God will curse somebody simply over an issue or for leaving his church.”

Apostle Prophet Dr Owusu said issues of curses in churches were being a regular occurrence and urged pastors to make the house of God a place of joy, peace and happiness.

The General Overseer asked pastors to exalt God in all they did and show love to all, not only their church members.