Ghana Strengthens Fight Against Illegal Arms Trade Through SALIENT Fund Initiative

Ghana has marked notable progress in its ongoing efforts to tackle the spread of illicit small arms and light weapons through the SALIENT Fund Project, a multi-stakeholder initiative designed to integrate arms control into national development and regional security frameworks.

The project, spearheaded by the Ghanaian government in partnership with international organizations and local advocacy groups, underscores the country’s resolve to address a critical challenge threatening stability across West Africa.

At a recent high-level technical review meeting held in Adukrom, Eastern Region, from January 26–29, officials highlighted advancements in policy coordination, public awareness campaigns, and legislative reforms. Samuel Williams Yeboah, Executive Secretary of Ghana’s National Commission on Small Arms and Light Weapons, emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to the initiative despite lingering obstacles. “Progress so far reflects our collective determination to curb this menace,” Yeboah stated, acknowledging the complexities of disrupting clandestine arms networks.

The SALIENT Fund Project, coordinated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), aims to embed arms control into broader development strategies. Leonard Tettey of the UNDP stressed the need for sustained collaboration among state and civil society actors, urging stakeholders to “prioritize peace and security as cornerstones of national progress.” His remarks echoed calls for tighter interagency cooperation, particularly as Ghana navigates regional instability fueled by extremist violence and cross-border crime.

A focal point of discussions was the pending National Arms Commission Bill 2023, which advocates argue is pivotal for streamlining regulatory frameworks. Francis Ameyibor of the West Africa Action Network on Small Arms (WAANSA Ghana) pressed for expedited parliamentary action, emphasizing the bill’s role in fortifying Ghana’s reputation as a “haven of peace” in a volatile region. Delays in legislation, however, risk undermining enforcement efforts, leaving gaps that traffickers could exploit.

Grassroots engagement has also gained momentum. Chris Johnson of Charter House, a local partner, detailed the “Silence the Gun to Save a Life” campaign, a public outreach effort amplifying community-level dialogues on disarmament. Meanwhile, the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) outlined tactical measures to overcome logistical hurdles, with representative Dr. John Pokoo reaffirming the institution’s dedication to meeting project benchmarks.

While strides are evident, experts caution that success hinges on addressing systemic issues such as porous borders, under-resourced security agencies, and fluctuating political will. The SALIENT Fund’s blend of policy reform and public advocacy offers a template for regional emulation, yet Ghana’s journey underscores a universal truth: curbing illegal arms demands not only laws and enforcement but a societal shift toward valuing peace over conflict. As the nation moves closer to legislative milestones, the world watches whether this model can stem a crisis that continues to destabilize communities far beyond its borders.