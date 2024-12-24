Ghana Strengthens Maritime Security with New Naval Base and Largest Ship Commissioning

On Monday, December 23, Ghana marked a significant milestone in its efforts to secure its territorial and maritime integrity with the commissioning of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ezinlibo.

This facility, the largest naval base in the country in terms of infrastructure, will bolster the Ghana Navy’s ability to tackle complex security challenges in the Gulf of Guinea, including piracy, illegal fishing, and transnational crimes.

The Ezinlibo base is part of a broader strategy to expand the Navy’s presence and capabilities, joining a network of Forward Operating Bases across the country, including those at Tilli, Bui, Sankore, and Kenyase. Plans are also underway to establish additional bases in Keta, Ada, Winneba, and Elmina, enhancing the Navy’s operational reach.

In a historic moment at the Sekondi Naval Base, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also commissioned the Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) Achimota, the largest ship ever built in Ghana. At 65 meters in length, GNS Achimota is a testament to the growth and modernization of Ghana’s naval forces. President Akufo-Addo hailed the commissioning as a symbol of the Navy’s evolution and a celebration of 65 years of resilience, service, and growth.

The GNS Achimota adds to a growing fleet of more than 20 modern platforms acquired under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration, which includes Offshore Security Vessels and advanced radar systems. These developments position Ghana as a key player in the future of maritime trade in West Africa, ensuring the nation’s security and economic prosperity in the region’s waters.

On Monday, 23rd December 2024, I had the great honour of commissioning the Forward Operating Base (FOB) at Ezinlibo in the Western Region, a critical step in our efforts to protect Ghana’s territorial and maritime integrity.

This strategically located base will enhance the Navy’s capacity to combat piracy, illegal fishing, and other security threats in the Gulf of Guinea. Ezinlibo joins a network of Forward Operating Bases across the country, including those at Tilli, Bui, Sankore and Kenyase, with new ones planned for Keta, Ada, Winneba and Elmina. These bases are proof of my government’s commitment to securing Ghana’s resources and ensuring peace and stability for our nation and the region.

Later in the day, at Sekondi Naval Base, I commissioned the Ghana Navy Ship (GNS) Achimota, the largest ship ever built in Ghana. Measuring 65 metres in length, GNS Achimota stands as a powerful symbol of how far our Navy has come in its 65 years of service. As I said during the ceremony, “GNS Achimota represents the evolution of our Navy and a marker of resilience, service, and growth.” This vessel, alongside over 20 other modern platforms acquired under my administration, reflects our unwavering dedication to making Ghana a maritime powerhouse in the region.

These achievements are part of the larger story of transformation and modernization of the Ghana Armed Forces during my tenure. From the establishment of the Navy Training Command to the creation of the Riverine Command, our Armed Forces have been equipped to meet both present and future challenges. I am incredibly proud of the men and women of the Ghana Navy, whose courage, dedication and sacrifice continue to safeguard our nation’s sovereignty and peace.

As my time as Commander-in-Chief draws to a close, days like today remind me of the progress we have made together. These milestones are not just a celebration of infrastructure and achievements—they are a legacy of hope and strength for future generations. Let us continue to build a safer, stronger Ghana.