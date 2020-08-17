The people of Tegbi – Anloga near Keta in the Volta Region came out in numbers to witness the 2020 edition of Ghana Strongest.

The event which was organized by Media General, operators of TV3 was a great success and won by Ahmed Boakye.

The Eli’s Beach Resort was filled with people from all walks of life including the young, old, women, girls, boys and men.

There were also previous winners like Courage Adukpo and Victor Ampofo, the 2019 champion.

Experienced favourite Boakye beat all his competitors to claim the brand new Hyundai car, title belt and cash prize as well bragging rights after winning four of the five contests.

He said it has not been easy as he has suffered a lot to get to the top in season nine after many tries. The Kumasi based champion thanked him mum and fans who supported him when the competition got tougher.

Young Prosper Dakora who was in the finals for the first time was second, followed by Arhin and Godfted Akobila.

There were five tough competitions at the finals which took place at the beautiful serene Eli’s Beach Resort where musician, Edem entertained the guests and fans.

The event was sponsored by GHACEM, Promasidor Ghana Ltd, Ernest Ointment, Day by Day Cosmetics and Holy Trinity Spa and Health Farm.