Ghana Strongest 2020

Today at Eli’s Beach Resort at Tegbi, near Keta in the Volta Region, between 4pm and 6pm the final competition and the decision will be made on Ghana’s Strongest 2020 -Episode 9 (Ihe Power To Do).

Would it be Mustapha Arhin who has been fourth in four finals, experienced Godfred Akobila, new finalist and prospect Prosper Dakora or hot favourite Ahmed Boakye who takes home the car and all the other goodies; cash prize, sponsors products and the title belt?

With only Arhin coming from Accra, the other three represent the Ashanti Region.

Top musician, Edem will be entertaining guests and fans on stage, with Thierry directing affairs as MC, during the live broadcast of #GhanasStrongest at 4pm.

Tune to TV3, DStv channel 279 or get some data and watch on Facebook live on the TV3 Ghana page.

The event is sponsored by GHACEM, Promasidor Ghana Ltd, Ernest Ointment and Holy Trinity Spar.