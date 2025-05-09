Ghana Submits Governance Report for Continental Peer Review

Ghana has formally presented its governance assessment to the Africa Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), marking a significant step in President John Mahama’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa delivered the comprehensive report during the high-level APRM Forum in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on Thursday.

The submission underscores Ghana’s willingness to subject its governance practices to continental scrutiny. “President Mahama wishes to subject every aspect of his government to external review and scrutiny,” Ablakwa stated, emphasizing the administration’s confidence in its governance record. Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio formally received the document on behalf of the APRM.

Ablakwa outlined key governance priorities including constitutional reform, anti-corruption measures, and equitable resource distribution. “Ghana is committed to becoming the gold standard for good governance,” he told attendees, framing the submission as part of broader efforts to institutionalize transparency. The review comes as Ghana seeks to reinforce its democratic credentials and position itself as a regional leader in governance innovation.

The APRM process, established under the African Union’s New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD), provides a unique platform for member states to evaluate and improve their governance frameworks. Ghana’s participation signals its commitment to the mechanism’s principles of political accountability and sustainable development. Analysts will watch closely as the peer review findings could influence both domestic policy and international perceptions of Ghana’s governance trajectory.

This voluntary submission represents Ghana’s latest engagement with the APRM since joining the mechanism in 2003. The comprehensive assessment covers political, economic, and corporate governance dimensions, offering a holistic view of the country’s democratic progress. As the review process unfolds, it may provide valuable benchmarks for Ghana’s ongoing governance reforms and constitutional review initiatives.