Ghana succumbs to Portugal in Group H opener

Ghana began their campaign in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, on a poor note after falling to tournament favourites Portugal 3-2 in their Group H opener, at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar on Thursday.

A tactically disciplined Ghanaian side managed to hold the Europeans in the first half, but crumbled in the second half, when Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled in the penalty box by Mohamed Salisu.

Ronaldo converted it perfectly in the 65th minute, to put his side ahead.

Andre Ayew equalized for Ghana after tapping in Mohamed Kudu’s cross in the 73rd minute, but Portugal responded swiftly with a 78th and 80th-minute efforts from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao.

However, a late effort from Osman Bukari in the 89th minute gave Ghana another goal, but it was not enough to fetch them any point.

Ghana would have to battle South Korea on Monday, November 28, in their search for a qualification slot to the next stage of the competition.