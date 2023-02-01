Ghana Suffering Due To Mistakes Of The NPP Government – Ken

Member of Parliament(MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has said that there are certain things the current government did not do right hence the current economic hardship Ghanaians are facing.

Although he said COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war have also contributed to the crippling economies the world over, the current administration could have done things better to save situations.

“I always say that if we are voting today in the whole world 80% of sitting governments will lose in the sense that the hardship all over the world the citizens cannot bear it and therefore it’s making every government unpopular,” he said.

But he is of the belief that some decisions and programmes were implemented wrongly and that has also accounted for the hardship in the country.

“I will also say that from hindsight, there are things we didn’t do right that I think if we had done it differently, the economy would not have been where we are today,” he said.

He complained bitterly about the money spent on NABCO indicating that those monies could have been used to build factories and employ the youth rather than the three years programme which has ended and left Graduates who were enrolled jobless again.

“NABCO employed about 100,000 youth at Ghc700 a month meaning 700 million a month. With 700 million we could have established industries for these young men. You’ll not get 100,000 people working but at least the sustainability will be there where young men and women could get jobs,” he noted.