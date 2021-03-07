Ghana suffered a nationwide power outage late Sunday afternoon after the shutdown of the power system, officials confirmed in a statement.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) said “a challenge to the power system led to a total system shutdown around 2:10 p.m. local time.”

It said the technical team was still working to restore power supply to all bulk supply points around the country, more than two hours into the outage.

“GRIDCo is also working to ascertain the reasons behind the total system shutdown to update the relevant stakeholders,” said the statement.

The Eastern, Ashanti, Western Volta, Northern, and the Bono regions also reported that the power supply was down.

The West African country which celebrated its 64th independence anniversary Saturday, experienced a two-year-long crippling power crisis between 2013 and 2015, leading to lower economic performance over the period. Enditem