Ghana Summit Empowers Boys to Address Violence and Addiction

The Sustainable Management Services (SMS) under ECOM organized a Boy-Child Empowerment Summit in Assin Andoe, Central Region, Ghana, targeting challenges faced by young boys.

Over 200 students from the Assin Andoe Cluster of Schools participated in the event, themed “Strengthen Boys to Build Communities Free of Violence and Addiction.”

Gender Specialist Madam Deborah Antwi of SMS highlighted systemic neglect of boys in empowerment initiatives. “Young boys struggle without mentorship while society focuses disproportionately on girls,” she stated, urging stakeholders to address issues like violence, addiction, and limited guidance.

Students praised the summit’s interactive sessions, which allowed them to share personal struggles and receive mentorship. Many requested regular programs to combat social vices. Headmistress Madam Charity Bediako of Assin Andoe D/A Basic School pledged to establish a boys’ club for sustained engagement, citing absenteeism, truancy, and fraud as key challenges. She appealed for government and NGO support to expand boy-child empowerment efforts.

The initiative aligns with growing recognition of the need to balance child development programs, often skewed toward girls. Similar efforts in Nigeria and Kenya emphasize holistic approaches to youth empowerment, linking boys’ well-being to broader community stability.