Ghana’s Super Bantamweight Champion Theophilus Tetteh has left the country over the weekend with his team and coach to the Republic of South Africa (RSA) to battle it out with South African’s country man Ayabonga Sonjica for the Vacant IBF Africa Jr Super Featherweight title.

He asked for prayers from Ghanaians and best wishes as he is determined to win.

Team Tetteh was accompanies by Michael Baron Quartey.

Meanwhile, top boxing expert Ataa Eddie Pappoe has advised Tetteh not to be complacent, but be determined to fight to the final round and take advantage of any knock out opportunity that comes.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) and Friends of Boxing group have sent good luck messages to Theo Tetteh.