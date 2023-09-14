Ghana suspends permits for construction of new cement factories

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has suspended the construction of new factories for the manufacturing and bagging of portland cement in Ghana, effective September 13, 2023.

“No permit shall be granted or issued for the construction of new factories for the manufacturer and bagging of cement,” Mr Kobina T. Hammond, Minister of Trade and Industry, said in a directive.

The Minister said, “All processes leading to the granting of such permits are hereby suspended until further notice.”

All regulatory institutions, he added, “are to take note for immediate release and compliance.”

Meanwhile, Dr George Dawson-Ahmoah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers, Ghana (COCMAG), in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, applauded the directive by the Ministry and said the move was part of commitment to ensuring the sustainable and responsible growth of Ghana’s cement industry.

He said the Ministry of Trade and Industry, in collaboration with Ghana Standards Authority, Chamber of Cement Manufacturers’ Association, Ghana (COCMAG) and other stakeholders, was currently developing new regulations aimed at improving the industry’s environmental, safety, technological, quality standards, and general unfair trade practices.

Dr Dawson-Ahmoah noted that by developing these strategies and fostering a culture of responsible and sustainable growth, Ghana’s cement industry could contribute to the country’s development while minimizing its environmental and social impact.

“The directive, therefore, comes as an interim measure toward attaining sanity in terms of adherence to regulations within the industry. This is highly applauded by the Chamber of Cement Manufacturers’ Association, though it is long overdue,” he said.