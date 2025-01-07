Ghana Swears in President Mahama for Historic Third Term with First Female Vice President

On January 7, 2025, John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as the 6th President of Ghana under the Fourth Republic, marking his third term in office.

His inauguration, held at the iconic Independence Square in Accra, was a momentous occasion, attended by thousands of Ghanaians and 21 heads of state, underlining the international significance of this peaceful democratic transition.

In his inaugural address, President Mahama addressed the severe economic challenges facing the country, acknowledging the difficult road ahead but offering a message of hope. He reassured Ghanaians that, despite the hurdles, a brighter future was within reach. “We will prioritize economic revival, tackle corruption, and make critical investments in agriculture and infrastructure,” he vowed, emphasizing his commitment to improving the livelihoods of citizens and ensuring sustainable national growth.

A key highlight of the inauguration was the swearing-in of Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as Vice President, making her the first woman to hold this office in Ghana’s history. This historic moment marked a significant step forward in the country’s journey toward greater gender equality, with Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment being hailed as a milestone in the political landscape.

The ceremony itself was a vibrant display of Ghanaian culture, featuring traditional music and dances that celebrated the nation’s rich heritage. The presence of a strong military contingent added a sense of national pride and unity, underscoring the strength and resilience of the country’s democratic institutions.

As Mahama officially took office for his third term, the peaceful transition served as a testament to Ghana’s unwavering commitment to democratic principles and the rule of law. With his leadership now firmly established, many are hopeful that his vision for economic recovery, gender inclusivity, and governance reform will steer Ghana toward a prosperous future.

The peaceful and historic nature of the inauguration not only highlights Ghana’s political maturity but also sets the stage for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead under President Mahama’s continued leadership.