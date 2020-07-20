The Ghana Swimming Association (GSA) on Saturday, July 18, organised a special event to mark the 2020 World Aquatic Day celebrations at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Stadium.

Mr. Theo Wilson Edzie President of the GSA speaking at the celebration urged Ghanaians to abide by the safety and health protocols of the coronavirus pandemic as they celebrate the day.

“In these trying times, there is the need for all to wash our hands frequently with soap under running water, to ensure our safety,” he noted.

According to Mr. Edzie, there was also the need to protect water bodies across the world since they support life and should be kept clean.

“We use water for many things, apart from swimming, hence should be preserved and cherished because water sports are very interesting.

“Water sports brings out competition as well as entertainment out of people. It also brings about unity and friendship which the world needs to develop.

Mr. Cecil Stanley Tagoe, Media Attache of GSA said the World Aquatic Day was instituted by the World Governing Body of Swimming F.I.N.A in 2016 in Budapest, Hungary.

He said Ghana has celebrated since 2018 to date and this year’s event was celebrated with a seminar on Water Safety, Learn to Swim, and Training Schedules for Swimmers during this Covid-19 Era.

Over 20 swimming coaches across the country took part in the seminar which would also help to kick start training schedules for Ghanaian swimmers.

The instructors who took the coaches through the training were “Learn to Swim” by Simon Dandjumah Asaah, John Kwame Bordebo was Water Safety and Kodwo Abbiw Jackson on how to draw a Training Schedule in COVID Era.

Advertisements