Ghana Swimming Association Thanks Partners And Sponsors

The Ghana Swimming Association has sent messages of gratitude to its partners and sponsors after successfully hosting the 14th CANA African Swimming and Open Water Championship for juniors and seniors at the Bukom International Pool.

The Projects Officer of the GSA, Mr. Seth Nti named the partners and sponsors as the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), National Sports Authority (NSA), SK Holdings, CANA, National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Stanbic Bank, Twellium Industrial Company, Mac Partners Mining and Construction and Agripower Company Ghana Ltd.

Meanwhile, the President of the GSA, Mrs. Delphina Quaye and Treasurer, Miss Farida Iddriss have commended the media for their support in promoting the championships.

The media partners include African Sports Media Network, UTV, GTV Sports Plus, Multi Media, TV3, Citi TV, Daily Guide, Graphic Communications, Ghanaian Times and others.

The 14th CANA Swimming Championships was dominated by South Africa with Egypt and Morocca also doing well.

The President of CANA, Mr. Sam Ransamy from South Africa graced the event and commended Ghana for a great organization.

Ghana was able to grab two medals by Abeiku Jackson.

The 15th CANA Swimming Championship will be held in Tunisia.