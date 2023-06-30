Ghana Swimming League to Host ‘Meet of Champions’ at Burma Camp on July 1 and 2

The Ghana Swimming League is coming up with a special competition dubbed ‘Meet Of Champions’ on Saturday July 1st and Sunday July 2nd at the Burma Camp Sports Complex.

The event starts at 9am prompt and all the swimming clubs in the league and swimmers are participating, like GH Dolphins, Marlins, Lincoln Community School, Alraad Swim School, Alpha Beta School, Turtles Swim School, GH Aquatic Masters and others.

Mrs. Delphina Quaye, President of the Ghana Swimming Association said the organization of more events and competitions will get the swimmers very active and in shape to be able to represent the country when called upon.

She commended the Swimming League organisers.