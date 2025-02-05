Ghana Switches to Backup Fuel Amid Month-Long Gas Pipeline Shutdown

Ghana’s energy sector is bracing for potential disruptions as the West African Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) begins critical maintenance on its Nigeria-to-Ghana gas pipeline, halting supplies for nearly a month.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo) confirmed the shutdown, which started February 5 and will run through March 2, 2025, to clean the pipeline and replace subsea equipment.

The move forces gas-dependent thermal plants in Tema—a key hub for power generation—to temporarily cease operations, risking electricity shortages nationwide. To avert a crisis, the Energy Ministry has secured emergency liquid fuel supplies for select Tema plants capable of running on alternative fuels. While this stopgap measure aims to cushion the blow, experts warn it may not fully offset the loss of gas-generated power, leaving Ghana vulnerable to sporadic outages.

The maintenance underscores Ghana’s fragile reliance on imported gas, particularly from Nigeria, which has faced its own supply instability over the years. The West African Gas Pipeline, operational since 2008, has been plagued by technical hiccups and political disputes, leaving Ghana’s energy security perpetually hanging by a thread.

“This is a Band-Aid solution,” said energy analyst Nana Kwame Asare. “Switching to liquid fuel is costly, environmentally taxing, and unsustainable. Ghana needs to fast-track renewable investments and diversify its energy mix to break this cycle.”

The timing couldn’t be more delicate. Ghana’s economy, still recovering from recent fiscal turbulence, can ill afford another “dumsor” crisis—the local term for erratic power cuts that plagued the country from 2012 to 2016. Businesses, still scarred by those years, are bracing for higher operational costs if fuel-switching drives up electricity prices.

The government insists it’s prepared. “We’ve learned from past challenges,” Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh stated. “Our contingency plans prioritize minimizing disruptions to households and industries.” Yet skeptics note that similar assurances preceded earlier energy crises, with mixed results.

For citizens, the next four weeks will test patience and resilience. While Accra’s bustling markets and tech hubs hum with generators as backup, rural communities—where grid access remains spotty—face heightened risks. “We’re used to the lights going out,” said Ama Serwah, a shop owner in Kumasi. “But this time, they’re telling us it’s planned. We’ll see.”

As Ghana navigates this latest energy hurdle, the episode serves as a stark reminder: true power security lies not in temporary fixes, but in breaking free from the boom-bust cycle of imported fuel. Until then, the nation remains one pipeline repair away from darkness.