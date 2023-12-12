Ghana Table Tennis Association Holds Elections

Mr. Kwaku Frimpong has been elected as the new President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) after a peaceful election in the Garden City, Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Emmanuel Bannerman won the First Vice President position, while Seniadza Mensah got the position of Second Vice President, then Alhaji Bawu Abass was elected Treasurer.

Felix Sowah was elected Executive Member, while Morris Acheampong and Dora Sarpong were elected Sponsorship / Communications Director and Women’s Coordinator respectively. All the new officers were elected unopposed.

13 out of the 19 member bodies were present at the Congress.

The peaceful election which was organised by the Electoral Commission of Ghana took place at the Bek- Egg hotel in Kumasi on Sunday December 10, 2023.

In an acceptance speech, new President promised to work with everyone including the past executive, saying the struggle and fight is over as it is time to unite and focus on building a stronger GTTA from the grassroots and give the voiceless a hearing, while unearthing new talents for the sport.

He noted that the success of Ghana Table Tennis must be seen in the sub region and internationally.