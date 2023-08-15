Ghana Table Tennis Association To Organise Level One Coaching Course

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has secured a programme from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to organize a Level One Coaching Course for its members.

The one week non residential course will take place in Accra from August 23 to 30, under the supervision of ITTF official, Ramzi Mabrouk who will be aided by Anthony Owusu Ansah, Chief Coach of Ghana and others from the Technical Directorate.

This is the first time in over ten years since Ghana organized such a coaching course and at least 29 Ghanaian and two Senegal Table Tennis coaches are listed to attend, upon recommendation from the ITTF.

Priority will be given to female coaches, active coaches. PE teachers and members who are committed to take the game to the grassroots for development and promotion.

Ghana currently boasts of only two Level Two coaches in David Senyo Ahiaba and Andoh Kwesi Koomson.

Ghana also has 18 ITTF umpires and three national referees and one competition manager, William Asare.

Ghana Table Tennis has seen some progression under Mawuko Afadzinu who is also Vice President of the GOC.