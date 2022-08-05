Ghana Table Tennis Players Lose To Australia

Senior players of Ghana, Derek ABREFA and Cynthia KWABI lost to Australia in the round of 16 in the mixed doubles event. They are out, but life goes on and they hope to come back better.

They has before beaten Jamaica 3-1 in the mixed doubles event.

According to Derek ABREFA, their opponents were stronger and better though they did their best.

Derek Abrefa and Cynthia Kwabi were defeated by Australia’s Lum Nicholas and Jee Minhyung in the round of 16 as they have been eliminated from the table tennis mixed doubles competition.

In another mixed doubles competition, Millicent Ankude and Emmanuel Commey defeated the Mauritius pair by 3-2, but they could not make it as the lost in the last game.

Derek Abrefa and Emmanuel Commey lost to Australia 3-1 in the Table Tennis Men’s double. Both however have another chance to redeem themselves and make it to the medal zone for the first time in history of Ghana Tennis as they compete in the round of 16 of the Men’s Singles.