Ghana Table Tennis Players Show Appreciation To Ghana Immigration Service

Players of the Ghana National Table Tennis team, the Golden Loopers have expressed appreciation to their employer, the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for supporting them in their international assignments over the years.

Top seed and senior player, Derek Abrefa said in an exclusive interview with Yours Truly that apart from finding them employment, the Ghana Immigration Service has supported them in many ways, especially releasing them for international programmes like African and Commonwealth Games.

He said Ghana Immigration has done well for Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA), and it is very good. He commended other institutions like the Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Police, Fire Service, Customs and others who have employed so many sportsmen and women.

According to Derek Abrefa who has won the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Best Table Tennis Player six times, he is also most grateful to the media for observing and monitoring the most outstanding sportsmen in Ghana.

“I want to say Ghana Immigration has done much for us, and we are very happy and obliged, we also thank the SWAG and all sports journalists who cover Table Tennis” he expressed.

Abrefa who is representing Ghana at the West African Table Tennis Championship in Lagos, Nigeria to select players for the World Championships hinted that it has not been easy, but they are doing their best to put Ghana on the African map of Table Tennis. He remained the only player who qualified.

He also commended the President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association, Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu and coach Eben Whyte for their support and encouragement to the players.

Some of the players who work with the Ghana Immigration Service are Emmnuel Commey, Felix Lartey and Emmanuel Asante. The female players are Cynthia Kwabi, Hilda Agbottah and Linda Annor.