Ghana Table Tennis Star Derek Abrefa Wins Bronze At Wilmont Cup Final In England

The past fortnight and this weekend has been a period of fireworks for Ghanaian Table Tennis Grandmaster and Six times Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Winner Derek Abrefa as he made Ghana proud on the international scene.

Over weekend, last Saturday in the Wilmont Cup finals of finals (National level), Abrefa who was amongst the best four selected players to represent London Middlesex at the regional level earlier this year clinched a bronze medal with his Club at the Draycott Table Tennis Centre,

The Ping Pong Ace, Abrefa expressed in an exclusive interview with Yours Truly his utmost gratitude to God Almighty for bringing him this far. He further thanked the Ghana Immigration Service, especially the director of Sports DSI Anita Edikan Wiredu-Minta, the President of the Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) Mr. Mawuko Afadzinu and his executives, his coach Ebenezer Anang-Whyte of Ladadekotopong, Pro Managers Charles Essel and Nii Nai of La Dadekotopong TT Club for their great support since he started his Europe Tour.

According to Abrefa, the training tour is part of his early preparation ahead of the 13th African Games which will be hosted in Accra, Ghana next year.

‘I am happy with my current progress and I’m confident that with my current performance and that of my national team mates, Table tennis will win a lot of medals for Ghana come 2024” he expressed.