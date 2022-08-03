Ghana Table Tennis Star Emmanuel Commey beats South African opponent

Experienced Table Tennis player featuring for the national team, Emmanuel Commey notched a win over Chetan Nathoo of South Africa in the Men’s singles category.

The match ended 3-1 in favor of the Ghanaian who was bent on proving a point considering his pedigree in the sport; having competed at the Commonwealth Games previously and in other international outings.

An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service, Commey left no stone unturned in his preparations and is confident of laying claim to a medal this time around.

He applauded Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, President of the Table Tennis Federation for his unflinching support and prudent leadership.

SAMUEL OPOKU AMOAH

( samgolden715@gmail.com)