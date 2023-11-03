Ghana Taekwondo Federation Prepares Athletes For African Games

The Executive Board of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation donated an amount of GH¢12, 500 plus a Dobok (uniform) each to 8 National athletes who will be participating in the African Taekwondo Union Championships in Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

The Team Ghana is led by Head Coach Augustus Agbozo, with three females and five males.

They are Addo Benson -58Kg, Lawrence Twasam -63Kg, Amed Sama -74Kg, Bernard Sarfo -87Kg, Mohammed Abdul Razak +87Kg, Kezia Gbedze -46Kg, Henrietta Armah -49Kg and Marianne Max- Voy -67Kg

The championships forms part of preparations towards the upcoming 13th African Games next year as the athletes aim at gaining points for better seeding..

The Executive Board wished the Team well, and urged them to win medals.

Mr. Fred Lartey Otu is the President of Ghana Taekwondo. He is also Second Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee.