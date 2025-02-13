Ghana Takes Bold Step Toward Mandatory Waste Segregation to Tackle Environmental Crisis

Ghana is on the brink of a transformative shift in its approach to waste management as the government, in collaboration with the Nurture Nature Foundation (NNF), pushes for a groundbreaking law mandating waste segregation at the source.

The proposed legislation, aimed at addressing the country’s escalating waste crisis, would require households, businesses, and institutions to separate their waste into categories such as organic, recyclable, and hazardous materials. This move comes as urbanization and population growth drive waste generation to alarming levels, overwhelming landfills and posing significant public health risks.

The urgency for such a law is undeniable. Accra, the capital city, produces approximately 300 metric tonnes of plastic waste daily, yet recycling rates remain dismally low. Indiscriminate dumping and poorly managed landfills have become eyesores and environmental hazards, contributing to pollution, flooding, and greenhouse gas emissions. Peter Asiedu, Executive Director of NNF, emphasizes that waste is not merely a problem to be disposed of but a resource to be harnessed. “Waste is not just waste; it is a resource waiting to be harnessed,” he said, highlighting the potential for job creation, environmental conservation, and sustainable development through effective waste management.

The proposed law envisions a systematic approach to waste segregation, streamlining collection and recycling processes while reducing the burden on landfills. By separating waste at the source, Ghana aims to create a more efficient recycling ecosystem, attracting investment in waste-to-energy projects and other green initiatives. This, in turn, could spur economic growth and provide new opportunities for employment, particularly in the informal waste-picking sector, which currently operates under hazardous conditions with little protection or stability.

Recent visits by NNF and the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) to waste-sorting centers and informal dumpsites revealed both the potential and the challenges of Ghana’s current waste management practices. At the Darkuman Cable and Wireless hub, for example, over 150 sorting centers employ nearly 900 workers who process plastic waste into reusable pellets. However, at sites like the Dzatakpor Dump in Glefe, waste pickers face dangerous working conditions, lacking proper protective gear and earning unstable incomes.

To address these issues, advocates are calling for a comprehensive strategy that goes beyond legislation. Public awareness campaigns, improved infrastructure, and better working conditions for waste workers are essential components of the proposed policy. NNF recommends establishing designated sorting centers, providing training and capacity-building for waste workers, and creating buy-back centers to incentivize efficient waste collection and recycling.

Critics argue that without swift and decisive action, Ghana’s waste crisis will only worsen, exacerbating environmental degradation and public health risks. The proposed waste segregation law represents a critical step toward a cleaner, healthier future, but its success depends on the collective effort of government agencies, corporate stakeholders, and local communities.

Ghana’s push for mandatory waste segregation aligns with global best practices in environmental sustainability and positions the country as a potential leader in the region. By transforming waste into a valuable resource, the initiative not only addresses immediate environmental concerns but also lays the foundation for long-term economic development.

As Ghana navigates the challenges of rapid urbanization and environmental pressures, this bold move toward institutionalizing waste segregation could serve as a model for other nations grappling with similar issues. The road ahead is fraught with challenges, but the potential rewards—a cleaner environment, a healthier population, and a more sustainable economy—are well worth the effort. The time for action is now.