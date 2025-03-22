Ghana Targets AI Revolution to Transform Agriculture Sector

Ghana could emerge as a trailblazer in AI-powered agriculture, leveraging technology to address chronic productivity gaps and position itself as a global food supplier, IT strategist Precious Darkwa told The High Street Journal in an exclusive interview.

With over half of Ghana’s workforce engaged in farming—a sector contributing 20% to GDP—the shift to intelligent systems may redefine the nation’s economic future.

Darkwa, an AI specialist advising agritech firms across West Africa, highlighted pilot projects where machine learning algorithms analyze soil health, optimize irrigation, and predict pest outbreaks. Early adopters report yield increases of up to 35%, critical in a country where post-harvest losses exceed 30% annually, according to FAO data.

“Imagine drones mapping crop stress in real time or chatbots delivering planting advice to remote farmers via basic phones,” Darkwa said. “These aren’t futuristic concepts—they’re tools reshaping Nigerian and Kenyan farms today. Ghana must accelerate adoption.”

Despite enthusiasm, barriers persist. Only 15% of Ghanaian farmers have reliable internet access, per the World Bank, while fragmented land ownership complicates data collection. Darkwa urged public-private partnerships to build sensor networks and expand rural broadband, citing India’s Digital Agriculture Mission as a model.

The government’s recent $50 million pledge for agricultural tech hubs signals progress, but experts argue funding must prioritize scalable solutions. “AI isn’t about replacing tractors with robots,” Darkwa clarified. “It’s empowering farmers to decide which crops to plant, when to harvest, and where markets exist—all from a feature phone.”

Ghana’s AI push aligns with Africa-wide efforts to combat climate-driven food insecurity. The African Union’s 2023 AI Continental Strategy envisions a 25% reduction in agricultural imports by 2035 through smart farming.

Yet challenges loom. During Ghana’s 2024 cocoa season, illegal mining and drought slashed output by 40%, underscoring the urgency for climate-resilient AI models. Startups like AgriTech Analytics now deploy satellite imagery to monitor deforestation, while blockchain platforms track produce from farm to port.

Critics caution against tech-driven disparities. “Smallholders risk exclusion if solutions cater only to commercial farms,” warned agricultural economist. Darkwa concurred, advocating for localized AI training programs and subsidies for IoT devices.

As Ghana prepares to host October’s West Africa Agritech Summit, stakeholders emphasize inclusive growth. “The goal isn’t just exports,” Darkwa said. “It’s ensuring every farmer—whether cultivating two acres or two hundred—harvests prosperity.” With global food demand projected to rise 60% by 2050, Ghana’s AI ambitions may soon yield dividends far beyond its borders.