Ghana Targets GH₵360 Billion Tax Revenue by 2028

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has unveiled an ambitious plan to nearly double tax revenue to GHS 360 billion by 2028, Acting Commissioner-General Anthony Sarpong announced during a recent public forum.

The “360 by 28” initiative aims to boost Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio from 13.8% to 17-18% through digital reforms and expanded taxpayer outreach.

Sarpong revealed the GRA collected GHS 153 billion in 2024 and expects GHS 200 billion this year, crediting 25-30% annual growth since 2020 to operational improvements.

Key strategies include integrating Ghana Card data with company registries, analyzing mobile money transactions to track informal sector activity, and digitizing tax administration. “We’re matching business activities with tax obligations through advanced analytics,” Sarpong explained, emphasizing trust-building measures to encourage voluntary compliance.

The revenue push supports government fiscal goals, with technology-enabled enforcement expected to capture more untapped taxpayers while maintaining service-oriented taxpayer relationships.