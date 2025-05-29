Ghana Targets US$10 Billion Non-Traditional Exports by 2030

Trade Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare has outlined an ambitious strategy to triple Ghana’s non-traditional export revenue from $3.5 billion to $10 billion annually by 2030.

Speaking at the FirstBank Ghana and AfricanIES Exporters Forum in Accra, the minister emphasized this growth requires unprecedented collaboration between government, financial institutions, and exporters under the National Export Development Strategy.

Key initiatives include value chain expansion and economic diversification to reverse 2024’s 2.87% decline in NTEs, which fell to $3.83 billion due to reduced iron and steel shipments to ECOWAS markets. Minister Ofosu-Adjare announced concrete reforms: eliminating weekend/holiday port demurrage charges, stabilizing exchange rate protocols, and digitizing customs procedures. “Exporters shouldn’t be penalized for systemic delays,” she stated, noting these measures will enhance transparency and global competitiveness.

Addressing concerns that the cedi’s appreciation might hurt exports, the minister countered: “It’s a win-win,” explaining currency stability lowers imported raw material costs. FirstBank Ghana Managing Director Victor Yaw Asante reinforced private sector support, pledging tailored financial solutions for SMEs navigating global markets.

With the EU extending deforestation regulation deadlines, Ghana is negotiating to station EU-accredited inspectors locally for pre-shipment commodity checks. Simultaneously, the government is upgrading laboratories to meet international sanitary standards and building end-to-end export infrastructure from certification to logistics. These efforts align with the Accelerated Export Development Advisory Committee’s work to strengthen forex reserves and create jobs through export-led growth.

The push comes amid mixed trade signals: while 2024 saw a GH¢44.7 billion trade surplus, the Ghana Statistical Service recorded a real trade deficit of GH¢4.7 billion, underscoring the need for sustainable export transformation.