Ghana Tech Lab organizes fourth Ghana Start-up summit in Accra

Ghana Tech Lab in collaboration with its partners has organized a week-long fourth edition of Ghana Start-up summit in Accra.

The programme, which is on the theme: “Enterprise Innovation and Youth employment at the centre of Ghana’s digital drive” is focused on showcasing, youth-led enterprise innovations with the potential of providing an alternative means of employment for young people and demonstrating the potential to accelerate digital transformation in Ghana.

In a media interaction during the summit, Mr Edward Akani, Managing Associate of GTL said his outfit, which was under the Ministry of Communication Ghana’s e-transform project with funding from the World Bank was implemented in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, the Ministry of Communication and Digitalization and the World Bank with the support of the Accra Digital Centre.

He said this year’s Innovation programme focused on digital Media run for six weeks followed by 10 weeks of incubation and internship, while the National Acceleration programme ran for six months- focused on start-ups operated less than three years to be equipped with relevant knowledge and skills to become investor-ready for available funding opportunities.

He said as part of their support, Ghana Tech Lab would support selected SMEs with internet, servers, cost of branding to make them active on social media platforms.

That, Mr Akani said would also expose them to markets beyond Ghanaian borders.

Mr Andrews Akoto-Add, Investment Associate of Ghana Tech Lab and the Convenor of Start-up summit said it provided an opportunity for start-ups deployed from the base innovation and National Acceleration programme to pitch their business ideas to an audience of successful entrepreneurs, affluent business professionals, diverse investors, venture builders and seasoned industry experts from private or public sector corporations.

He said it would gather 500 young business delegates from across Ghana’s start-up ecosystem with key players such as start-up founders, female entrepreneurs, social innovators, founders and managers of Tech/Business incubators and young professionals seeking entrepreneurial insights and business synergies.

Meanwhile, a press statement signed by Emelia, Enyonam, Kuleke, Ecosystem Associate and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Thursday said the week-long summit was aimed at inspiring early stage and growth stage entrepreneurs to garner support for their innovative, scalable and sustainable enterprises, gain national and international brand partnerships.

Ghana Tech Lab was established in 2018 as a strategic ecosystem hub to drive digital transformation in Ghana.

It works with 21 ecosystem partners across Ghana to drive technology innovations and advance digital transformation through skills training and providing innovative entrepreneurs support and investment for startups among other responsibilities.